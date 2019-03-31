Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis watches his team's game against the Nuggets on March 14 in Denver. An attorney for Porzingis acknowledges that a woman has accused the NBA star of rape, but "unequivocally" denies the allegation. | AP

Basketball / NBA

Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis denies rape accusation

AP

NEW YORK - An attorney for Kristaps Porzingis acknowledged Saturday that a woman has accused the NBA star of rape, but says the Dallas Mavericks forward “unequivocally” denies the allegation.

Lawyer Roland Riopelle said the claim against the player was part of an extortion attempt that is being investigated by the FBI.

Citing unidentified law enforcement officials, the New York Post and other news organizations reported earlier that a woman went to police Thursday and said Porzingis raped her in his Manhattan apartment last year while he was playing for the Knicks.

NYPD officials declined to comment.

While playing for the Knicks last year, Porzingis suffered a major knee injury during a game at Madison Square Garden against the Milwaukee Bucks that the Knicks lost. He then went home and invited the woman to his luxury Manhattan apartment where she alleges she was sexually assaulted, the Post said the woman told police.

“We made a formal referral to federal law enforcement on December 20th, 2018, based on the accuser’s extortionate demands,” Riopelle said in a statement.

The attorney says the NBA was also notified.

Porzingis, a 23-year-old native of Latvia, was traded to the Mavericks in January. But he’s not expected to play with the team till next season while he recovers from the injury.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura (left) dribbles against Texas Tech's Matt Mooney (center) and Tariq Owens on Saturday at Honda Center.
Rui Hachimura's Gonzaga denied by Texas Tech
Not even a game-high 22 points from Rui Hachimura could save No. 1-ranked Gonzaga's season as it was eliminated from the NCAA tournament at the elite-eight stage by Texas Tech on Saturday. The 7...
Japan Basketball Association vice chairman Masaaki Ogawa (left), JBA ambassador Yuko Oga (center) and women's national team power forward Maki Takada pose at a news conference celebrating Japan's reception of host nation spots at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Japan granted host nation spots for Tokyo Olympics
Both Japan's women's and men's basketball teams will compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after the sport's governing body decided Saturday to allocate them host nation qualification places.
Chiba's Shigehiro Taguchi defends Tochigi's Yusuke Endo in the third quarter of Saturday's game at Funabashi Arena. The Jets defeated the Brex 95-86.
Jets outplay East rival Brex, extend winning streak to 11
Between them, the Chiba Jets Funabashi and Tochigi Brex have won a remarkable 85 of 102 regular-season games this season. What's more, the Jets completed an Emperor's Cup three-peat in J...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis watches his team's game against the Nuggets on March 14 in Denver. An attorney for Porzingis acknowledges that a woman has accused the NBA star of rape, but "unequivocally" denies the allegation. | AP

, ,