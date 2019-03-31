Nasa Hataoka unleashes her tee shot from the third hole at Aviara Golf Club on Saturday during the third round of the Kia Classic. | KYODO

More Sports / Golf

Nasa Hataoka one shot back after third round of Kia Classic

Kyodo

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA - Nasa Hataoka rocketed into second place at the Kia Classic after shooting an 8-under-par 64 in Saturday’s third round to land one stroke off the pace.

Hataoka shot eight birdies under optimal conditions in the bogey-free round and sits at a 13-under 203. Seven-time major winner Park Inbee of South Korea seized the lead on Day 3 with her second-straight 67.

“I made almost every putt, it was a really good round. My shots were also 100 percent,” Hataoka said. “I’m nervous about the last round but I want to aim for a 5- or 6-under.”

The 20-year-old Hataoka is seeking her third title on the LPGA Tour after winning last year’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and Toto Japan Classic.

Thailand’s Thidapa Suwannapura shot a 70 and dropped to 12-under in third.

Among the other Japanese golfers at Aviara Golf Club, Harukyo Nomura rebounded from second-round putting woes and shot a 68 to improve to 18th at 6-under.

“It was great to get three straight birdies,” said Nomura, who shot six birdies against two bogeys for the day. “I don’t like these greens very much, but I think I’ll be okay (in Sunday’s final round) if I read my lines carefully.”

After both carded 74s, Ayako Uehara is even after three rounds while Sakura Yokomine settled for 1-over.

The Kia Classic is the final event before next month’s ANA Inspiration, the first women’s major of the year.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Record crowd flocks to women's Aussie Rules final
A record crowd of 53,034 flocked to Adelaide Oval to watch a women's Australian Rules game Sunday as interest in the sport keeps growing. Fans turned out in force to watch the Adelaide C...
Jockey Christophe Lemaire races Almond Eye to victory at the Dubai Turf on Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Steady Christophe Lemaire steers Almond Eye to victory at Dubai Turf
Jockey Christophe Lemaire steered Almond Eye to the horse's first Grade 1 victory outside of Japan at the Dubai Turf on Saturday. The four-year-old filly came from behind in the final das...
Mick Schumacher steers his Prema Racing car during the Formula 2 Grand Prix in Sakhir, Bahrain, on Saturday.
Mick Schumacher places eighth in F2 debut in Bahrain
Mick Schumacher made an assured Formula 2 debut for the Prema Racing team, finishing eighth in Saturday's race in Bahrain after qualifying in 10th place. The 20-year-old son of F1 great ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nasa Hataoka unleashes her tee shot from the third hole at Aviara Golf Club on Saturday during the third round of the Kia Classic. | KYODO

, ,