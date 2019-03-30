T-Wolves slip past Warriors

Stephen Curry led a frantic rally that the Golden State Warriors thought had assured a second overtime.

It never came after what they believed was a questionable call.

Karl-Anthony Towns made a free throw with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 131-130 victory over the Warriors on Friday night.

Minnesota led by nine with 1:41 remaining in the extra period before Curry made three 3-pointers during an 11-2 run, including the tying one from the corner with 0.5 seconds left.

But Towns was fouled by Kevin Durant on the ensuing inbounds pass on a lob play to the rim that appeared to be thrown too high. He made the first free throw to give him 15 points, intentionally missed the second and time expired as Towns secured the offensive rebound.

“I’m just real proud of us, especially with the game the way it was going,” Towns said. “A team of that caliber, to be down so big and then say we’re not going to quit.”

Curry made 11 3-pointers and scored 37 points for the Warriors, who dropped into a tie with Denver for the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Durant added 23 points.

In other games

Celtics 114, Pacers 112

Nuggets 115, Thunder 105

Trail Blazers 118, Hawks 98

Jazz 128, Wizards 124

Lakers 129, Hornets 115