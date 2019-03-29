Figure Skating

Yuzuru Hanyu needs up to three months of treatment for ankle injury

Kyodo

Yuzuru Hanyu will need two to three months of treatment for the long-term ankle injury that will keep him out of April’s World Team Trophy, the Japan Skating Federation said Friday.

The two-time Olympic champion, who finished runner-up last Saturday at the World Figure Skating Championships, has been diagnosed with damage to the lateral collateral ligament and the deltoid ligament in his right ankle and the peroneal tendon.

The skater is said to still be suffering from throbbing pain and inflammation in the joint. The 24-year-old needed pain killers to compete at the worlds, his first competition since he injured the ankle four months earlier.

