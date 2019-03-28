Cardell Hayes is seen in an April 2016 file photo. | AP

Court denies appeal of man convicted in ex-Saints star Will Smith's death

NEW ORLEANS - A court is rejecting an appeal by the man convicted of killing former New Orleans Saints football star Will Smith during a traffic altercation.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeal in a ruling Wednesday affirmed the conviction of Cardell Hayes in the April 2016 killing.

Hayes is serving a 25-year sentence for manslaughter in Smith’s death and attempted manslaughter in the wounding of Smith’s wife.

Hayes insisted at trial that he fired after a drunk, angry Smith retrieved a gun from his car and fired first. Hayes was convicted in a 10-2 decision.

His lawyer argued on appeal that Hayes acted in self-defense and that evidence that surfaced after the trial lent credibility to his assertion.

But the appeals court wrote that the “evidence presented at trial was sufficient” to convict.

