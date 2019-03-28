Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, accompanied by Department of Education Budget Service Director Larry Kean (right), arrives for a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday. | AP

Betsy DeVos slammed over U.S. plan to cut Special Olympics funding in hope that philanthropy comes through

AP

WASHINGTON - Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is facing sharp pushback over a proposal to cut federal funding to the Special Olympics.

Celebrities, politicians and activists have taken to social media to rebuke DeVos for her plan to cut funding for the group as part of $7 billion in reductions in 2020. The organization received $17.6 million from the Education Department this year, but DeVos says it should be supported through philanthropy.

House Democrats grilled DeVos in a budget hearing Tuesday, with Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., calling the cut “appalling.”

Others calling on DeVos to rethink the decision include former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, and Julie Foudy, former captain of the U.S. women’s soccer team.

A department spokeswoman says DeVos supports the organization and has donated to it in the past.

