Louisville-bound Konno mixes 3x3 duties with desire to improve conventional skills

The material and size of the ball, the shot clock and many other regulations are different.

Nevertheless, Norika Konno can excel in 3×3 basketball just as well as she does in the conventional game.

The 18-year-old has already proven that, having won a silver medal in the discipline at last summer’s Asian Games in Jakarta.

Konno made her name through the five-on-five competition. But she feels she can break new ground playing the 3×3 game, which will make its Olympic debut at next year’s Summer Games.

“This is a game where you have a lot of physical contact,” Konno said last Friday during a women’s 3×3 national training camp at Tokyo’s National Training Center. “And it gives you the skills to launch shots even when your body is off balance. Also, because you have only three players, the spacing is different and you can learn from it (for the five-person game).”

With the 2020 Summer Games on home soil coming up in less than 500 days, a natural question comes up: Which discipline would Konno want to play, the conventional game or the 3×3 competition, if she has a chance to compete at the games?

Well, she doesn’t really have an answer yet. Because she has a big challenge coming up this year before she can focus on the Olympics.

Konno was recruited by the University of Louisville last year and will begin playing for the Atlantic Coast Conference school later this year.

“I’m focusing on showing that I can do what I’m expected to at the university. That’ll be the first thing for me to worry about,” said Konno, who recently graduated from Sendai’s Seiwa Gakuen High School. “If I do it, my Olympic chances will follow. So I want to get ready for the university as much as I can.”

The 178-cm shooting guard has been nearly invincible against players of her own generation in Japan with her do-it-all, versatile skills. But the former Japan Under-18 player thinks her game has a lot of room to improve, especially since she’ll compete against players who are bigger and more athletic in America.

One of the holes in her game she’ll have to fill is outside shooting. Konno said she’s been practicing with the Seiwa team “four to five times a week” and has put an emphasis on improving her shooting.

“At Louisville, I will be asked to shoot from the outside, not only from the inside,” said Konno, who hinted she might start attending the university in the summer in order to get used to the team and the English language faster.

Konno, who says she often watches Seattle Storm guard Jordin Canada on YouTube lately, added that her shooting range has improved, but that her shots haven’t been as consistent as she would like.

Konno won’t be the first Japanese female player to go to an NCAA school, but expectations on her may be higher compared to those who came before.

Konno said she had previously been thrilled to go to the United States. But as the time for her departure approaches, she’s felt more anxiety about moving to a land where she’ll be a stranger speaking a different language.

Fortunately, she has someone she can ask for advice during the 3×3 camps. The squad has Yuko Oga, one of the best guards of all time in Japanese basketball and who played for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury in the late 2000s, as a support coach.

Konno said the 36-year-old has told her she’ll be taken lightly because she is an Asian player and would need to “proactively prove” she can play in America.

“(Oga) told me that I’d need to break the barrier on my own,” said Konno, who hinted that she received offers from schools other than the Cardinals.