Maple Leafs' John Tavares notches career-high four goals in win over Panthers

John Tavares had the best offensive night of his career and was left wanting for more — from the defensive side of the Toronto Maple Leafs attack.

Tavares had the first four-goal game of his career and the Maple Leafs beat the Florida Panthers 7-5 Monday night.

Tavares, who signed a seven-year, $77 million contract with the Leafs in free agency on July 1, has 45 goals this season, the most by a player in his first season with the franchise.

“Nice to get rewarded like that. It’s a good feeling,” the 28-year-old Tavares said. “I still feel like we can be a little better with some of the opportunities we gave up and eventually went in our net.”

Tavares, who also has nine three-goal games since being drafted first overall by the New York Islanders in 2009, moved into second place in goals this season, three behind Washington’s Alex Ovechkin.

Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists, and Patrick Marleau and Jake Muzzin also scored for Toronto.

Jayce Hawryluk tallied twice for Florida.

Lightning 5, Bruins 4

In Tampa, Steven Stamkos scored twice and finished with four points, and the Lightning became the fourth NHL team to win at least 59 games in a season, rallying from two goals down to beat Boston.

With five games left, Tampa Bay (59-14-4) has a chance to surpass the NHL record of 62 wins, set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings.

Kings 3, Flames 0

In Calgary, backup goaltender Jack Campbell made 42 saves in his second shutout of the season.

In Other Games

Devils 3, Sabres 1

Predators 1, Wild 0

Stars 5, Jets 2

Blues 3, Golden Knights 1

Penguins 5, Rangers 2

Red Wings 3, Sharks 2