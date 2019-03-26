Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan | AP

Basketball / NBA

U.S. Supreme Court refuses to rule on dispute over Michael Jordan images

AP

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it won’t step in to referee a copyright dispute between Nike and a photographer who took a well-known image of basketball great Michael Jordan. That means lower court rulings for the athletic apparel maker will stand.

Photographer Jacobus Rentmeester sued Nike after it used an image he took of Jordan in the 1980s as inspiration for a photograph it commissioned for its own ads. The company’s photo, which was used on posters and billboards, then became the basis for the “Jumpman” logo for Nike’s Air Jordan shoes. Rentmeester sued Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike in 2015 saying both the Nike photo and logo infringed on his copyright image.

Rentmeester’s original photo of Jordan was taken for Life magazine in 1984, while Jordan was a student at the University of North Carolina. It shows Jordan holding a basketball in his left hand and leaping, ballet-like toward a basketball hoop. At the time, Jordan was preparing for the upcoming Summer Olympics, which were being held in Los Angeles. In the photo, Jordan is wearing the U.S. Olympic team uniform.

Both Rentmeester’s photo and Nike’s photo involve a basketball hoop at the right side of the image and were taken from a similar angle. Jordan’s pose is similar in both photos. But in the Nike photo, Jordan is wearing the red and black of the Chicago Bulls, which he joined in 1984, and the Chicago skyline is the background. One other difference: In Rentmeester’s photo, Jordan is wearing Converse.

Rentmeester cried foul, argued that the differences between his photo and Nike’s were “minor,” and said that nearly every original element in his photo also appeared in Nike’s. Lower courts ruled for Nike.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic makes a move to the basket against the Nets in the first half on Monday in Portland.
Blazers lose center Jusuf Nurkic to gruesome leg injury in playoff-clinching, 2OT win over Nets
Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and 16 rebounds before suffering a gruesome left leg injury in the second overtime, and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the Brooklyn Nets 148-144 on Monday night....
Former Knicks player Cal Ramsey, seen in a March 2014 file photo, died on Monday. He was 81.
Ex NYU, Knicks player Cal Ramsey dies at 81
Cal Ramsey, who starred at NYU in the 1950s and went on to play and broadcast for the New York Knicks, died Monday. He was 81. The Knicks said Ramsey died of cardiac arrest at The Rivers...
Phoenix's Devin Booker drives past Utah's Royce O'Neale in the first half on Monday night.
Devin Booker pumps in 59 but Suns fall to Jazz
Devin Booker scored from all over the court. Rudy Gobert and a host of Utah Jazz players did their damage from much closer to the rim. Gobert dunked his way to a season-high 27 points an...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan | AP

, ,