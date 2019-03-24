Ryoyu Kobayashi celebrates on the shoulders of his brother Junshiro Kobayashi after winning the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Flying Hill Individual competition in Planica, Slovenia, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports / Winter Sports

Ryoyu Kobayashi soars to 13th win

Kyodo

PLANICA, SLOVENIA - Japan’s newly crowned World Cup ski jumping champion Ryoyu Kobayashi earned his 13th victory in Sunday’s season finale.

The 22-year-old totaled 464.9 points on his two jumps to win the season’s 28th event handily over Slovene Domen Prevc, who was second with 444.0, and Germany’s Markus Eisenbichler, third with 442.5.

Kobayashi traveled 252 meters on his first jump, surpassing his own Japanese distance record by four meters.

“I thought I’d done well enough this season already, so I just wanted to finish with one really good jump,” said Kobayashi, who punched the air with his fist repeatedly after nailing his landing.

Kobayashi’s win total is the highest since Slovene Peter Prevc, the runner-up’s older brother, won 15 in the 2015-2016 season.

Prior to his victory in the season’s second event in November, Kobayashi had never won on the World Cup circuit. He then became just the third skier in history to make a clean sweep of the prestigious Four Hills Tournament and tied a record by winning six straight World Cup competitions.

He is the first Japanese man to win the Crystal Globe trophy as the overall World Cup champion, although compatriot Sara Takanashi, also 22, has won the women’s championship four times.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Sara Takanashi finishes third to end podium drought
Sara Takanashi landed in third place at a women's World Cup meet on Saturday as Germany's Juliane Seyfarth picked up her third straight win on the inaugural Blue Bird Tour in Russia. Tak...
No. 1 Naomi Osaka upset by Hsieh Su-wei in third round of Miami Open
The new site for the Miami Open is suddenly missing a lot of star power. Top-ranked Naomi Osaka lost in the third round to tour veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 on Sat...
Ryoyu Kobayashi competes in the individual competition in a World Cup ski jumping event in Planica, Slovenia, on Friday.
Ryoyu Kobayashi leaps into rarefied air with 20th podium finish
Ryoyu Kobayashi secured his 20th podium of the season when he finished runner-up to German Markus Eisenbichler in the first of two flying hill individual competitions at the season-ending round ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ryoyu Kobayashi celebrates on the shoulders of his brother Junshiro Kobayashi after winning the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Flying Hill Individual competition in Planica, Slovenia, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

,