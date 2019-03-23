Ryoyu Kobayashi competes in the individual competition in a World Cup ski jumping event in Planica, Slovenia, on Friday. | AP

More Sports / Winter Sports

Ryoyu Kobayashi leaps into rarefied air with 20th podium finish

Kyodo

PLANCIA, SLOVENIA - Ryoyu Kobayashi secured his 20th podium of the season when he finished runner-up to German Markus Eisenbichler in the first of two flying hill individual competitions at the season-ending round of the ski jumping World Cup on Friday.

According to the International Ski Federation, Kobayashi is only the third male ski jumper to claim at least 20 individual World Cup podiums in a single season, joining Slovenian Peter Prevc (22) and Austrian Gregor Schlierenzauer (20) in the select group.

On Friday, Kobayashi, who has already claimed the overall World Cup crown, led after the first round of jumps with a leap of 242 meters, but was forced to settle for second place when he could only muster a 220-meter effort in his second try, totaling 438.1 points.

“I wasted my chance, but it can’t be helped,” Kobayashi said.

“It’s disappointing. I missed my timing at the take-off (on my second jump),” he said, adding that he is more relaxed now as “the end (of the season) is near.”

Eisenbichler, winner of three gold medals at this year’s FIS Nordic World Ski Championships, earned 445.0 points on jumps of 238.5 and 233 meters for his first career individual World Cup victory. Piotr Zyla of Poland came in third with 437.3 points.

The team event takes place Saturday, followed by the second individual event on Sunday.

Eisenbichler moved four points clear of Kobayashi in the ski flying standings.

“It’s been such an eventful season. I hope I can end it here on a good note,” Kobayashi said.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Naomi Osaka hits a shot during her match against Yanina Wickmayer on Friday in Miami Gardens, Florida. Osaka won 6-0, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1.
No. 1 Naomi Osaka off to winning start at Miami Open
No. 1-ranked Naomi Osaka won her opening match Friday at the new site of the Miami Open by beating qualifier Yanina Wickmayer 6-0, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1. Osaka hit 14 aces and overcame a ragged stretch...
Naomi Osaka is seen competing at the BNP Paribas Open on March 12 in Indian Wells, California.
Naomi Osaka maintains silence over ex-coach's lawsuit
World No. 1 Naomi Osaka refused on Wednesday to become embroiled in a dispute with one of her former coaches who is suing her for 20 percent of her career earnings. Christophe Jean, who ...
Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a save against the Capitals during the first period at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.
Andrei Vasilevskiy makes franchise-record 54 saves in Lightning's OT triumph over Capitals
Andrei Vasilevskiy piled up the saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals traded blows in a thrilling potential playoff preview. Vasilevskiy made a franchise-record 54 s...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ryoyu Kobayashi competes in the individual competition in a World Cup ski jumping event in Planica, Slovenia, on Friday. | AP

,