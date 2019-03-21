Angels All-Star Mike Trout takes a selfie before the Home Run Derby at Nationals Park in Washington in July 2018. AP | AP

Mike Trout, Angels agree to record $432 million, 12-year deal

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday announced their 12-year contract, a record deal that ties baseball’s top player to Los Angeles for what likely will be the rest of his career.

A person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the deal is worth $432 million, shattering baseball’s previous high set when Bryce Harper and Philadelphia struck a $330 million, 13-year agreement earlier in spring training. The person spoke on condition of anonymity the deal had not yet been finalized.

Angels owner Arte Moreno said in a statement Wednesday he is thrilled Trout “has agreed to wear an Angels uniform for his entire career.”

Trout, a center fielder, had been due $66.5 million over the next two seasons under his previous deal, a $144.5 million, six-year agreement.

