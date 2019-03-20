Rugby

Sunwolves to be booted from Super Rugby: report

AFP-JIJI

SYDNEY - Japan’s ground-breaking Sunwolves team are set to be axed from Super Rugby, a report said on Wednesday, as the governing body prepared to make an announcement about the competition’s future.

Sydney’s Daily Telegraph said the Sunwolves would be sacrificed as the 15-team, globe-crossing tournament reverts to 14 sides and a round-robin format, ditching its unpopular conference system.

The unsourced report came as governing body SANZAAR said it would make a statement on the “future of Super Rugby” on Friday.

The Telegraph said Sunwolves officials and players were told about the decision on Tuesday, leaving them “devastated.”

A spokeswoman for the Tokyo-based team told AFP: “We are still waiting for Friday’s official announcement and at this stage have no comment to make.”

According to published reports, the 2020 campaign will be the Sunwolves’ final season in Super Rugby.

The Sunwolves’ introduction in 2016 was part of attempts to expand the game in Asia, which will host its first Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year.

Much of the opposition to Asia’s first Super Rugby outfit came from South Africa, the Telegraph said, adding that its teams were opposed to traveling to Tokyo and Singapore for the Sunwolves’ home games.

“All of the participating nations in Super Rugby have been financially propping up the Sunwolves in the hopes of luring more revenue from the untapped Asian market,” the report said.

“It had been hoped that after two or three seasons, cashed up Japanese companies would back the Sunwolves and make them independently sustainable, but that has not materialized.”

While the Sunwolves’ record on the pitch is poor, they have gradually improved and enjoyed their first away win when they shocked the Waikato Chiefs 30-15 earlier this month.

Super Rugby shrank from 18 teams to 15 in 2018, dropping two teams from South Africa and one from Australia in an attempt to streamline.

But it retained the country-based conference system, which has been criticized for its complexity and for giving an easier ride to teams from weaker regions.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

In this file photo taken on August 04, 2018, Canterbury Crusaders players celebrate their victory after the Super Rugby final against the Golden Lions of South Africa at AMI Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand. The team said it would consult with the Muslim community about a potential change of name after criticism following Friday's massacre at two mosques in their home city of Christchurch, chief executive Colin Mansbridge said in a statement on Sunday.
New Zealand rugby's Crusaders to mull name change after mosque massacre
New Zealand's Canterbury Crusaders rugby team said they would consult with the Muslim community about a potential change of name after criticism following Friday's massacre at two mosques in the...
England boss Eddie Jones watches as his players warm up before the team's Six Nations Championship match against Scotland on Saturday in London.
Eddie Jones grateful for Scotland 'lesson' ahead of World Cup
England head coach Eddie Jones said he hoped his team would learn a valuable World Cup lesson after it was "seduced by the scoreboard" as Scotland produced an astonishing fightback in a 38-38 dr...
Sunwolves blow big lead in loss
The Sunwolves scored three-first half tries but were unable to hold onto the lead Saturday, losing a heartbreaker to the visiting Queensland Reds 34-31. Playing in front of a full house ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Sunwolves' Gerhard van den Heever (top) and his teammates are expected to receive official confirmation on Friday that they are being booted out of Super Rugby amid restructuring. | AFP-JIJI

, ,