Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura named to USBWA All-America First Team

Kyodo

Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura was among five players named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s All-America First Team on Monday.

Hachimura, the West Coast Conference Player of the Year, was joined on the team by Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett of Duke, Tennessee’s Grant Williams and Murray State’s Ja Morant, based on voting from the association’s 900 members.

The 21-year-old from Toyama Prefecture has scored in double figures in 32 of the Zags’ 33 games this season, and is averaging 20.1 points per game.

Hachimura was also among the 12 candidates last month for the USBWA’s Oscar Robertson Trophy, but is not listed among the four finalists.

Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura is averaging a team-best 20.1 points per game. | KYLE TERADA / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

