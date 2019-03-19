Fervent fan revels in Ichimeter Lady notoriety

The line of fans began by the fence in the right-field stands at Tokyo Dome and stretched all the way to the back wall, snaking up through rows 1-14 and 15-21 and around the corner.

The fans, mostly clad in the orange and black of the Yomiuri Giants, waited patiently. Most held camera phones at the ready and some peeked excitedly ahead. One couple practiced the English phrase “nice to meet you.” Eventually, a slightly flustered-looking security guard had to attempt to break things up.

But that was easier said than done. Because everyone wanted a photo with Amy Franz, who was sitting in heart of the Yomiuri cheering section wearing a glittering sequin-covered hat patterned like a baseball and a teal No. 51 Seattle Mariners jersey.

Ichiro Suzuki was unquestionably the most popular figure at Tokyo Dome, but Franz, better known to many as the Ichimeter Lady, might have been a close second. She traveled from Washington to watch Ichiro, her favorite player currently, and the Mariners open the 2019 season in Japan and Japanese fans took notice.

“Since I’ve been here, it’s been crazy,” Franz said before the Mariners’ second exhibition against the Giants on Monday. “Yesterday it was like that, not quite as crazy like it was today. But then after the game ended yesterday, people were coming until the hosts kicked us out probably a half an hour to 45 minutes after the game ended.

“Then we were outside for another hour.”

Franz had a smile and a warm greeting for each fan. Her husband Joe was handed phone after phone and took the pictures, sometimes with groups of three at once.

Franz is an enthusiastic and longtime supporter of the Mariners. She’s known for the “Ichimeter,” now a black and neon green that now features Ichiro’s career hit total. She updates it in big, green numbers.

She made the sign during Ichiro’s pursuit of the single-season hits record (which he would set at 262) in 2004. Soon other fans took notice, then television broadcasters as the frenzy took on a life of its own. Nippon TV showed her frequently during the exhibition games on Sunday and Monday, and the Ichimeter was included in a video montage of Ichiro’s career that played in Tokyo Dome.

She doesn’t even have the original anymore. The Baseball Hall of Fame asked for it after the 2004 season.

“It just kind of snowballed into a thing,” she said. “Even before I had season tickets, I’d always go to the game and make a sign. It just turned into such a, I don’t even know what to call it, almost like pop culture. It’s kind of weird, because I’m just a normal person.

“I never expected it to turn into such a big thing. Where people say ‘oh, you’re famous in Japan, we see you all the time on TV.’ The first time I started hearing that, I’m like, yeah, ha-ha. A somebody saw me on TV once type of thing. Then I come to find out the Japanese broadcasts of the games, every time he would get a hit, they would pan in on it the next year after I started the sign. I never thought it would turn into something like this.”

Even Ichiro noticed. When he was traded from the Mariners to the Yankees in 2012, a day the two teams happened to be playing in Seattle, he came out to Franz and thanked her and gave her a high-five. Later in the year, he sent her a thank-you note, a pair of spikes and a bat.

“He really warmed up to me,” she said. “I feel so blessed that I was able to make such a connection in his life, because he’s made a huge impact in mine. I don’t know if I ever would’ve come here, not just once but twice now, for Opening Day if it hadn’t have been for him being on the team.”

While Franz has been a hit with Japanese fans, the feeling seems to be mutual.

“It’s so cool to see the Japanese fans and how much they love him,” she said. “It’s really fun to cheer with them. It’s different than in Seattle. The people here grew up watching him play. Now in Seattle there are people who grew up watching him play, but they had him here for so long before he came to MLB.”