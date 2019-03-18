Ichiro impresses in the outfield as Mariners surge late to beat Giants

A rush went through the crowd as Ichiro Suzuki settled underneath the ball Shunta Tanaka hit high into air in the third inning.

The fans cheered when the ball nestled into Ichiro’s glove and the volume went way up when he fired an absolute strike from right field to third base.

No matter that Alex Guerrero, who clapped a little himself at second, probably wasn’t running anyway, even on a 45-year-old Ichiro. The fans had been yearning for some glimpse of the old Ichiro and that throw, even without Terrance Long there to be tagged out, was good enough.

Ichiro went hitless again at the plate, but home runs by Mitch Haniger and David Freitas pushed the Mariners ahead late in a 6-5 win over the Yomiuri Giants in the final exhibition between the two teams on Monday night at Tokyo Dome.

Ichiro was again the center of attention throughout the night. The fans urged him on during each at-bat and let out sighs each time he failed to get a hit. He grounded out, struck out looking and flew out to center in his three at-bats.

The game was the Mariners’ final tuneup before opening the MLB season against the Oakland A’s on Wednesday. Seattle won 6-4 on Sunday and swept the two-game series against the Central League club.