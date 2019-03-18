Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki is called out on strikes against the Giants in the fourth inning of their preseason exhibition game at Tokyo Dome on Monday. | AP

Baseball

Ichiro impresses in the outfield as Mariners surge late to beat Giants

by Jason Coskrey

Staff Writer

A rush went through the crowd as Ichiro Suzuki settled underneath the ball Shunta Tanaka hit high into air in the third inning.

The fans cheered when the ball nestled into Ichiro’s glove and the volume went way up when he fired an absolute strike from right field to third base.

No matter that Alex Guerrero, who clapped a little himself at second, probably wasn’t running anyway, even on a 45-year-old Ichiro. The fans had been yearning for some glimpse of the old Ichiro and that throw, even without Terrance Long there to be tagged out, was good enough.

Ichiro went hitless again at the plate, but home runs by Mitch Haniger and David Freitas pushed the Mariners ahead late in a 6-5 win over the Yomiuri Giants in the final exhibition between the two teams on Monday night at Tokyo Dome.

Ichiro was again the center of attention throughout the night. The fans urged him on during each at-bat and let out sighs each time he failed to get a hit. He grounded out, struck out looking and flew out to center in his three at-bats.

The game was the Mariners’ final tuneup before opening the MLB season against the Oakland A’s on Wednesday. Seattle won 6-4 on Sunday and swept the two-game series against the Central League club.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Yomiuri fans wave flags during a preseason exhibition game against the Mariners at Tokyo Dome on Sunday.
MLB players revel in Japan's 'carnival' stadium atmosphere
Major League Baseball and Nippon Professional Baseball aren't really so different on the field. Everyone is playing the same game and the rules are more or less the same, with some exceptions.
Oakland's Khris Davis hits a three-run home run Monday in the top of the ninth inning against the Fighters at Tokyo Dome.
Khris Davis' bat salvages tie for Athletics
Khris Davis' reputation for hitting home runs preceded him on the Oakland Athletics' trip to Japan, even among some of the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters' own sluggers. The Oakland star sh...
Oakland Athletics' Robbie Grossman (8) slides into third while hitting a triple against the Fighters in the first inning of their pre-season exhibition Sunday in Tokyo Dome.
Athletics dominant in win over Fighters as MLB sides complete Sunday sweep
Chihiro Kaneko had great success throwing his changeup past the Oakland Athletics' hitters during his time on the mound on Sunday night. Unfortunately, by the time he arrived, the damage had alr...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mariners right fielder Ichiro Suzuki is called out on strikes against the Giants in the fourth inning of their preseason exhibition game at Tokyo Dome on Monday. | AP Seattle second baseman Dee Gordon (left) throws to complete a double play as Yomiuri's Kazuma Okamoto is forced out at second. | AP

, ,