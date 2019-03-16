More Sports / Boxing

WBO flyweight champ Kosei Tanaka defends title against Ryoichi Taguchi via unanimous decision

Kyodo

GIFU - Kosei Tanaka defended his World Boxing Organization flyweight title Saturday with a victory over compatriot Ryoichi Taguchi by unanimous decision.

All three judges scored the fight for Tanaka following a fierce 12-round battle at Gifu Memorial Center.

The 23-year-old from Gifu Prefecture took control after the opening rounds, using his exceptional speed to wear his opponent down. With the win, he improved to 13-0 with seven knockouts.

Tanaka, who is trained by his father, said he still saw room for improvement despite winning in convincing fashion.

“I’m glad I was finally able to fight Taguchi. It went better than I imagined. I’m not completely satisfied with my performance, but it was a good fight,” Tanaka said.

The title defense was the first at flyweight for Tanaka, a three-division champion who has previously won belts at minimumweight and light flyweight.

Though battling from behind throughout, Taguchi continued to press for a win with a determined display of counterpunching.

The 32-year-old — a former World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation light flyweight champion — said he was mulling his future following the loss.

“I wanted to box a more technical fight, but I just wasn’t able to,” ,” said Taguchi, who dropped to 27-4 (12 KOs).

“Tanaka was physically very strong and fought with incredible confidence. I’m going to give my future a bit of thought.”

Kosei Tanaka (left) fights against Ryoichi Taguchi in the ninth round of their World Boxing Organization flyweight title bout on Saturday at Gifu Memorial Center. Tanaka defended his title by unanimous decision. | KYODO

