Joan Benoit Samuelson to compete in Boston Marathon

Joan Benoit Samuelson plans to run the Boston Marathon again.

The Boston Athletic Association said the two-time champion and 1984 Olympic gold medalist will be in the field on April 15.

Benoit Samuelson was a 21-year-old Bowdoin College student in 1979 when she set an American marathon record and a new women’s course record. She finished in 2 hours, 35 minutes, 15 seconds.

Benoit Samuelson, who last ran the race in 2015, said her goal next month is to run within 40 minutes of the time she clocked in her Boston debut 40 years ago.