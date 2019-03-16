Duke's Zion Williamson shoots against North Carolina's Nassir Little in the ACC Conference Tournament semifinals on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina. | JEREMY BREVARD / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Duke's Zion Williamson lifts team to narrow victory over North Carolina in ACC Tournament semifinals

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - Zion Williamson made the difference for fifth-ranked Duke in its third matchup with rival North Carolina this season.

Williamson tipped in his own miss to put the Blue Devils ahead for good, and Duke survived a final-play shot to beat the third-ranked Tar Heels 74-73 on Friday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.

The 200-cm freshman finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (28-5).

“He put on his Superman jersey,” UNC coach Roy Williams said.

Duke will face Florida State in the tournament title game.

That last tip-in helped Duke survive a classic that went down to the final play.

After freshman RJ Barrett missed two free throws with 12.4 seconds left, UNC pushed downcourt for a final possession. Coby White launched a contested long jumper against Tre Jones, but the ball bounced out as Nassir Little crashed the glass for a tip attempt as the horn sounded.

That sent Duke’s bench into celebration and leaving a disappointed White crouching at midcourt in an arena filled with a buzzing instate crowd.

Cameron Johnson had 23 points for the Tar Heels (27-6), but he also missed a stepback 3-pointer for the lead that set up Barrett’s missed free throws.

North Carolina led by 13 in the first half and 71-67 with less than three minutes left but couldn’t hold on. The Tar Heels also went ahead 73-72 on Little’s dunk with 48 seconds left, only to see Williamson respond by tipping in his own miss in the paint to go back in front.

The Tar Heels shot just 40 percent, including 4 of 27 from 3-point range, against Duke’s aggressive defense that played tough after UNC landed an early flurry for the lead.

Barrett finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a matchup of two heavyweights contending for top seeds in the NCAA Tournament. They both looked the part, too — down to Duke’s final punch that finally secured a ticket to the tournament final.

“I mean it was tough watching the first two (Duke-UNC) games, wishing I could go to war with them,” said Williamson, who was hurt in the opening minute of the first meeting Feb. 20. “The rivalry lived up to what it was expected to be.”

