Kosuke Hagino is seen in an August 2018 file photo. He has pulled out of next month's Japan national championships. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports / Swimming

Swimming star Kosuke Hagino loses mojo, sparking Olympic fears

AFP-JIJI

Olympic swim champion Kosuke Hagino said Friday he has pulled out of next month’s Japan national championships, blaming a lack of hunger and triggering concerns about his appetite for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The 24-year-old was Japan’s best hope for a swimming gold medal next year alongside Olympic poster girl Rikako Ikee, who was diagnosed with leukaemia last month.

“I’ve been unable to achieve the results I had hoped for since the 2017 season,” Hagino said in a statement.

“As the gap between my targets and reality has widened, it has become harder for me to maintain my motivation.”

The former Asian champion has struggled with form since capturing gold in the men’s 400-meter individual medley at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Japan coach Norimasa Hirai admitted that Hagino was in no shape to compete at the nationals in Tokyo after skipping another local meet last month.

“In his current condition it would be really hard,” Hirai told Japanese media.

“He’s not in very good spirits. He needs to rest and when he decides to comes back, he needs to start swimming for himself.”

Hagino shot to fame by scooping four gold medals at the 2014 Asian Games, including a stunning upset over Chinese giant Sun Yang in the 200 freestyle.

He stormed to victory in the 400 IM in Rio and added a silver behind Michael Phelps in the 200 IM.

But Hagino has lost his mojo since, his alarming slump in form coinciding with American Chase Kalisz’s emergence as the world’s premier medley swimmer and the hot favorite for gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

“The ball is in his court,” said Hirai, asked when he thought Hagino would return.

“Nothing has been decided — it’s a clean slate, only he knows,” he added after Hagino’s appearance at this summer’s world championships in South Korea was also plunged into doubt.

“It’s obviously not a plus that he’s not entered the nationals. It’s a critical situation for him but he has to stay positive.”

Hagino, who also opted to miss a recent Japan training camp in Spain, added: “I’m still not mentally ready to compete at full strength. I humbly apologize to swimming fans and am prepared to accept any criticism that comes my way.”

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton is screened by Pittsburgh's Patric Hornqvist in the second period on Thursday night.
Stars Kessel, Crosby spark surging Penguins past Sabres
With Sidney Crosby at the very top of his game, the Pittsburgh Penguins are peaking at the right time. Crosby contributed two assists and Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist to lead the...
Ryoyu Kobayashi soars through the air during a World Cup ski jumping event on Thursday in Trondheim, Norway.
Ryoyu Kobayashi claims 12th victory this season on World Cup circuit
Ryoyu Kobayashi scored his 12th victory on the 2018-19 World Cup circuit on Thursday, a feat only three men had achieved before him. The 22-year-old became the first non-European to win ...
The Nippon Paper Cranes (in white) compete against Sakhalin in Game 3 of the Asia League Ice Hockey final on Thursday in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia. Sakhalin triumphed 4-3 in overtime to capture the title.
Nippon Paper Cranes eliminated in overtime in Game 3 of Asia League Ice Hockey final
The Nippon Paper Cranes finished runner-up in the Asia League Ice Hockey on Thursday after losing their final game before their disbandment to Russian team Sakhalin. The Cranes brought down the ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kosuke Hagino is seen in an August 2018 file photo. He has pulled out of next month's Japan national championships. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,