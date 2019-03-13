Ryoyu Kobayashi lands on 17th World Cup podium this season

Third-place finisher Ryoyu Kobayashi (right) poses with second-place Robert Johansson (left) and winner Stefan Kraft after the FIS Men's Ski Jumping World Cup event in Lillehammer, Norway, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

LILLEHAMMER, NORWAY - Ryoyu Kobayashi placed third in the men’s large hill individual event at the FIS ski jumping World Cup in Lillehammer on Tuesday, the 17th time he has finished on the podium this season.

In the event won by Stefan Kraft of Austria, who beat home favorite Robert Johansson for top spot, Kobayashi, the newly crowned overall World Cup winner, scored 261.7 points on jumps of 130 and 137 meters.

“I’d say I performed well,” Kobayashi said.

“Normally after a moment of big excitement (winning the overall World Cup title on Sunday) you wouldn’t expect to be calm, but I didn’t have any problems. I was focused on my jump,” he said.

In the women’s large hill individual event, Olympic and world champion Maren Lundby prevailed on home soil with 271.7 points. Japan’s Yuki Ito and Sara Takanashi finished eighth and 14th, respectively.

It was the season’s worst result for Takanashi, who missed the K-point (123 meters) in both rounds, with jumps of 112 and 114 meters.

