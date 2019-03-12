Former striker Coutinho is seen in a March 2015 file photo. Coutinho, who played for the Brazilian national team and Brazilian team Santos, among others, died on Monday at age 75. | AFP-JIJI

Soccer

Coutinho, a 1962 World Cup winner, dies at 75

AP

SAO PAULO - Brazilian striker Coutinho, a 1962 World Cup winner who Pele considered his favorite attacking partner at Santos FC, has died. He was 75.

Santos announced Coutinho’s death in a statement on Twitter on Monday. The club said he died at home and his funeral will be at Santos’ stadium.

The cause of Coutinho’s death was not immediately released. In January, he was taken to a hospital because of pneumonia, and he also suffered from diabetes.

While Pele was dazzling the world as a 17-year-old sensation at the 1958 World Cup, Coutinho was having his debut at Santos at age 14.

He scored 368 goals for the club. Pele netted 1,091 for the Brazilian team.

They played together at Santos from 1958 to 1967.

Coutinho played only 15 times for Brazil, which he blamed on a series of injuries.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane speaks at a news conference on Monday in Madrid.
Zinedine Zidane returns for second stint as Real Madrid coach
Zinedine Zidane has made a sensational return as coach of Real Madrid after Santiago Solari's firing was finally confirmed on Monday. "When the president called me the first thing I thou...
Mohammed Khalfan Al-Romaithi, chairman of the United Arab Emirates' General Authority for Sports, announces his candidacy for president of the Asian Football Confederation on Thursday.
AFC presidential hopeful backs larger 2022 World Cup
Mohammed Khalfan Al-Romaithi, a candidate for the Asian Football Confederation presidency, said Monday he supports an expanded 48-team field for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Speaking to ...
A fan is restrained by a steward after striking Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish (bottom left) during an English second-division game on Sunday in Birmingham, England.
Fan runs onto field, punches player in heated English derby
A spectator ran onto the field and threw a punch at Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish's face during a derby game at Birmingham City on Sunday. The incident happened less than 10 minutes ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former striker Coutinho is seen in a March 2015 file photo. Coutinho, who played for the Brazilian national team and Brazilian team Santos, among others, died on Monday at age 75. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,