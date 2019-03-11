More Sports

Kaori Icho set to make return to international competition in April

Kyodo

Four-time Olympic wrestling champion Kaori Icho will represent Japan at April’s Asian Championships in her first international competition since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the Japan Wrestling Federation said Monday.

Icho, who is aiming to win her fifth straight Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games, will compete in the women’s 57-kg division at the six-day Asian Championships in China, which begin on April 23. Her competition is scheduled on the fourth day of the tournament.

The 34-year-old returned to the mat at a domestic competition in October following a two-year break after topping the women’s 58-kg division at the 2016 Olympics.

She earned a spot for the continental tournament by winning her 13th title at December’s national championships. In the final, she defeated Risako Kawai, who had won the 63-kg title in Rio.

Icho was put under an unwanted spotlight during her break, when a harassment scandal involving a national team coach came to light.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kelly Catlin poses after winning the women's individual time trial cycling competition at the Pan Am Games in Milton, Ontario, on July 22, 2015. Catlin, who helped the U.S. women's pursuit team win the silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, died Friday at her home in California.
U.S. Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin found dead in her home at age 23
Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the U.S. women's pursuit team win the silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, died Friday at her home in California. She was 23. ...
Nishikori returns the ball to Adrian Mannarino during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California, on Sunday.
Kei Nishikori reaches third round at Indian Wells
Kei Nishikori survived a scare against France's Adrian Mannarino on Sunday to reach the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. The sixth-seeded Nishikori beat Mannarino 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4)...
Miho Takagi skates for a world record in the women's 1,500 meters at a speedskating World Cup event in Kearns, Utah, on Sunday. The 24-year-old recorded her 10th career World Cup victory with a time of 1 minute, 49.83 seconds.
Miho Takagi achieves world record in 1,500 meters
Miho Takagi ended the 2018-2019 World Cup in style on Sunday, setting a world record on her way to winning the competition's final 1,500-meter race of the season. Takagi clocked 1 minute,...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kaori Icho | KYODO