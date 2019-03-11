Kelly Catlin poses after winning the women's individual time trial cycling competition at the Pan Am Games in Milton, Ontario, on July 22, 2015. Catlin, who helped the U.S. women's pursuit team win the silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, died Friday at her home in California. | AP

More Sports

U.S. Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin found dead in her home at age 23

AP

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO - Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the U.S. women’s pursuit team win the silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, died Friday at her home in California. She was 23.

USA Cycling chief executive Rob DeMartini said in a statement Sunday that “the entire cycling community is mourning this immense loss. We are offering continuous support to Kelly’s teammates, coaches and staff. We also encourage all those who knew Kelly to support each other through the grieving.”

Catlin’s father, Mark Catlin, told VeloNews that his daughter committed suicide.

Catlin was born and raised near Minneapolis, Minnesota, and rose to prominence on the track as a member of the U.S. national team. She also raced on the road for the Rally UHC Pro Cycling Team, and she was pursuing a graduate degree in computational mathematics at Stanford.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Nishikori returns the ball to Adrian Mannarino during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California, on Sunday.
Kei Nishikori reaches third round at Indian Wells
Kei Nishikori survived a scare against France's Adrian Mannarino on Sunday to reach the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. The sixth-seeded Nishikori beat Mannarino 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4)...
Miho Takagi skates for a world record in the women's 1,500 meters at a speedskating World Cup event in Kearns, Utah, on Sunday. The 24-year-old recorded her 10th career World Cup victory with a time of 1 minute, 49.83 seconds.
Miho Takagi achieves world record in 1,500 meters
Miho Takagi ended the 2018-2019 World Cup in style on Sunday, setting a world record on her way to winning the competition's final 1,500-meter race of the season. Takagi clocked 1 minute,...
Kento Momota plays a shot to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen during the men's singles final of the All England Open badminton tournament in Birmingham, England, on Sunday.
Kento Momota wins historic first All England Open title
World No. 1 Kento Momota on Sunday became the first Japanese man to win the All England Open badminton championships when he beat Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 2-1 in the men's singles final. Momota,...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kelly Catlin poses after winning the women's individual time trial cycling competition at the Pan Am Games in Milton, Ontario, on July 22, 2015. Catlin, who helped the U.S. women's pursuit team win the silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, died Friday at her home in California. | AP

,