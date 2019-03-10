CSKA Moscow's Takuma Nishimura competes for the ball in the team's match against Rubin Kazan on Saturday in Moscow. | GETTY / VIA KYODO

Soccer

Takuma Nishimura opens Russian account to help CSKA maintain title push

AFP-JIJI

MOSCOW - Striker Takuma Nishimura scored his first goal since joining CSKA Moscow in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Rubin Kazan to help his new club maintain its bid for a seventh title.

Goals from Nishimura, Fyodor Chalov and Slovenian Jaka Bijol left CSKA in third, four points behind leaders Zenit St Petersburg, who take on Ufa on Sunday.

“Today we played really well. We’ve created plenty of chances and scored three deserved goals,” Chalov said.

CSKA, unexpectedly defeated 2-0 by Arsenal Tula in their first match after the winter break, opened the scoring in the 24th minute.

The 22-year-old Nishimura, who moved to Moscow from J. League side Vegalta Sendai last August, netted his first goal in Russia, hammering the ball home from the edge of the six-yard box after Georgy Schennikov’s cross was headed down by Brazilian winger Mario Fernandes.

In the 83rd minute, Chalov netted his 10th goal of the season after he received a pass by Ivan Oblyakov in the area and lobbed the ball into the net over Rubin goalkeeper Yegor Baburin to maintain his lead in the league’s scoring chart.

Late substitute Bijol added a third in the third minute of stoppage time.

