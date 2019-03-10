Alaves' Takashi Inui scores in second straight match

Japan international Takashi Inui scored his second goal in as many games Saturday in Deportivo Alaves’ 1-1 draw with Eibar in the Spanish first division.

Inui broke the deadlock in the 58th minute with a shot inside the box to put Alaves ahead against his former team at Mendizorroza Stadium. Eibar leveled 13 minutes later through substitute Marc Cardona.

“I saw the goalkeeper move, so I just went (for goal),” Inui said. “I’m personally happy with the match.”

Inui scored the winner in Alaves’ 2-1 victory over Villarreal on March 2. It was his first goal since joining Alaves on loan from Spanish side Real Betis in January.

The 30-year-old played for Eibar before signing a three-year contract with Real Betis in June.