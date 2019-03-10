Ryoyu Kobayashi leads Japan to silver during World Cup team event

Ryoyu Kobayashi helped Japan’s men claim silver in a World Cup ski jumping team event on Saturday.

The team of Kobayashi, his older brother Junshiro, Yukiya Sato and Noriaki Kasai claimed 456.8 points to finish behind Norway, which captured the gold with 469.8. Austria took bronze with 454.4 points.

Kobayashi posted the day’s second-best jump of 138.5 meters to lift Japan from its seventh-place start at the large hill competition, which was called off after the first round of jumps due to severe wind conditions.

“I’m glad I had a good landing,” said Kobayashi, the overall World Cup leader who has won 11 of the 22 individual events this season.

“I thought I wasn’t doing well when I started, but I think the wind went in my favor in the last part of my jump,” he said. “I tend to get the most attention, but I think we were able to prove that the Japanese team is strong.”

Japan placed seventh after Sato only managed 121.5 meters, but Kasai and Junshiro Kobayashi posted solid results to close in on the other teams.

Japan won team bronze at a World Cup event in Finland last month before taking another bronze at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Austria.

“We’ve finished on the podium three times. I hope we can all raise our levels and be in the running for the gold,” said Ryoyu Kobayashi.

The 22-year-old is set to compete in Sunday’s individual large hill event, where he has the chance to secure the men’s overall World Cup title with five events remaining on the circuit.