Mexico's Joey Meneses doubles during the fourth inning of his team's victory over Japan on Saturday night at Kyocera Dome in Osaka. Mexico won 4-2. | KYODO

Baseball

Buffaloes' Joey Meneses leads Mexico to win over Samurai Japan

Kyodo

OSAKA - New Orix Buffaloes player Joey Meneses stole the show at his home park by leading Mexico to a 4-2 win over Japan in the first game of their two-game series on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Meneses, who batted .311 with 23 home runs and 82 RBIs last season with the Philadelphia Phillies’ Triple-A team, went 4-for-4 with three doubles for Mexico at Kyocera Dome.

Meneses doubled in the eighth and scored an insurance run on a double by Luis Cruz, who played four years in Japan.

Cruz’s former Chiba Lotte Marines teammate Takahiro Matsunaga allowed two runs in the seventh, surrendering Japan’s one-run lead.

Orix slugger Masataka Yoshida drove in Japan’s first run off former Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters right-hander Luis Mendoza in the first. Yoshida walked and scored Japan’s second run on Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks catcher Takuya Kai’s fourth-inning single.

Japan had a chance to tie it in the ninth, but with two runners on, Yota Kyoda ran into a game-ending double play. The Chunichi Dragons infielder was gunned down trying to advance to second on a fly out.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi pitches during the first inning of a spring training game against the Reds on Feb. 25 in Peoria, Arizona. Kikuchi will make his MLB debut on March 21 against the A's at Tokyo Dome the team announced on Saturday.
Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to make MLB debut on March 21 at Tokyo Dome
New Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi will make his Major League Baseball debut as a starter in the second game of the 2019 season-opening series in Japan against the Oakland Athletics on Marc...
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani throws the ball for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October at spring training in Tempe, Arizona, on Friday.
Shohei Ohtani begins throwing again
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani resumed throwing Friday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October. The 24-year-old made 60 throws — 20 tosses at 6 met...
Takahiro Norimoto
Eagles hurler Takahiro Norimoto to undergo elbow cleanup procedure
Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles right-hander Takahiro Norimoto will undergo a cleanup procedure on his pitching elbow next week, general manager Kazuhisa Ishii said Friday. The 28-year-old ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mexico's Joey Meneses doubles during the fourth inning of his team's victory over Japan on Saturday night at Kyocera Dome in Osaka. Mexico won 4-2. | KYODO

, , ,