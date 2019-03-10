Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to make MLB debut on March 21 at Tokyo Dome

New Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi will make his Major League Baseball debut as a starter in the second game of the 2019 season-opening series in Japan against the Oakland Athletics on March 21.

“That’s awesome,” Seattle manager Scott Servais told reporters, according to the Seattle Times. “I asked him if he was okay pitching in Japan, and he said, ‘yeah.’ He’s excited.”

“I don’t know how many tickets he’s going to have to leave but I’m sure there will be plenty for his family and friends to come and see him,” Servais was quoted as saying.

The manager also announced that lefty Marco Gonzales will get the Opening Day start for the American League team at Tokyo Dome on March 20.

The 27-year-old Kikuchi, who signed a four-year deal with the Mariners after being posted by the Seibu Lions, has been touted as one of MLB’s most anticipated newcomers and will likely be a fixture in the Mariners’ rotation this season.

The announcement was expected based on the Mariners’ rotation during spring training.

Gonzales getting the nod for the opener ends Felix Hernandez’s run of 10 straight opening day starts for Seattle. Gonzales is beginning his second full season with the team and is coming off a 13-9 record and 4.00 ERA.

Mike Fiers will get the nod for the A’s in the first game of the series, according to Jane Lee of MLB.com. Marco Estrada will oppose Kikuchi in the second game.

Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki, 45, who received a non-roster invitation to the club’s spring training camp after signing a minor league deal with the team, is also expected to play in Tokyo, when the teams’ rosters will be expanded.