Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi pitches during the first inning of a spring training game against the Reds on Feb. 25 in Peoria, Arizona. Kikuchi will make his MLB debut on March 21 against the A's at Tokyo Dome the team announced on Saturday. | AP

Baseball / MLB

Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to make MLB debut on March 21 at Tokyo Dome

Kyodo, AP

PEORIA, ARIZONA - New Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi will make his Major League Baseball debut as a starter in the second game of the 2019 season-opening series in Japan against the Oakland Athletics on March 21.

“That’s awesome,” Seattle manager Scott Servais told reporters, according to the Seattle Times. “I asked him if he was okay pitching in Japan, and he said, ‘yeah.’ He’s excited.”

“I don’t know how many tickets he’s going to have to leave but I’m sure there will be plenty for his family and friends to come and see him,” Servais was quoted as saying.

The manager also announced that lefty Marco Gonzales will get the Opening Day start for the American League team at Tokyo Dome on March 20.

The 27-year-old Kikuchi, who signed a four-year deal with the Mariners after being posted by the Seibu Lions, has been touted as one of MLB’s most anticipated newcomers and will likely be a fixture in the Mariners’ rotation this season.

The announcement was expected based on the Mariners’ rotation during spring training.

Gonzales getting the nod for the opener ends Felix Hernandez’s run of 10 straight opening day starts for Seattle. Gonzales is beginning his second full season with the team and is coming off a 13-9 record and 4.00 ERA.

Mike Fiers will get the nod for the A’s in the first game of the series, according to Jane Lee of MLB.com. Marco Estrada will oppose Kikuchi in the second game.

Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki, 45, who received a non-roster invitation to the club’s spring training camp after signing a minor league deal with the team, is also expected to play in Tokyo, when the teams’ rosters will be expanded.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Mexico's Joey Meneses doubles during the fourth inning of his team's victory over Japan on Saturday night at Kyocera Dome in Osaka. Mexico won 4-2.
Buffaloes' Joey Meneses leads Mexico to win over Samurai Japan
New Orix Buffaloes player Joey Meneses stole the show at his home park by leading Mexico to a 4-2 win over Japan in the first game of their two-game series on Saturday. The 26-year-old Meneses, ...
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani throws the ball for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October at spring training in Tempe, Arizona, on Friday.
Shohei Ohtani begins throwing again
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani resumed throwing Friday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October. The 24-year-old made 60 throws — 20 tosses at 6 met...
Takahiro Norimoto
Eagles hurler Takahiro Norimoto to undergo elbow cleanup procedure
Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles right-hander Takahiro Norimoto will undergo a cleanup procedure on his pitching elbow next week, general manager Kazuhisa Ishii said Friday. The 28-year-old ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi pitches during the first inning of a spring training game against the Reds on Feb. 25 in Peoria, Arizona. Kikuchi will make his MLB debut on March 21 against the A's at Tokyo Dome the team announced on Saturday. | AP

, ,