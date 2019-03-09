Consadole's Anderson Lopes bags four goals in victory over S-Pulse

Anderson Lopes scored four goals as Consadole Sapporo thrashed Shimizu S-Pulse 5-2 on Saturday.

After Consadole conceded a first-half equalizer, the Brazilian forward converted a penalty before halftime to put the home team ahead at Sapporo Dome. He scored again in the 49th minute to make it 3-1 game.

Thai star Chanathip Songkrasin was unable to get his head to a long pass from Lopes’ countryman Lucas Fernandes in front of the goal, but Lopes came in and drove it home past goalkeeper Yuji Rokutan for his second.

The 25-year-old, however, did not end there. He scored two more in a five-minute span before being replaced in the 77th minute.

“I’m grateful to the team, team officials and to God,” said Lopes, who previously spent two seasons in the J. League with Sanfrecce Hiroshima before playing last year for South Korean side FC Seoul.

“Thank you to all of the supporters who turned this match into a festival. I’m going to keep doing my best.”

Consadole forward Musashi Suzuki, another offseason acquisition, opened the scoring in the 19th minute. After receiving a superb through pass from Hiroki Miyazawa, he beat S-Pulse defender Hwang Seok-ho and drove the ball just inside the far post.