Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley tied for lead after two rounds at Arnold Palmer Invitation

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - Tommy Fleetwood used two new clubs to make two eagles on his way to a 6-under 66 that gave him a share of the lead with Keegan Bradley going into the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Bradley said he feels comfortable at Bay Hill, and it shows. He had a 68 on Friday afternoon and joined Fleetwood atop the leaderboard.

They were at 9-under 135, and six others were six shots off the pace. Hideki Matsuyama, who is at 2-under 142, is tied for 31st.

Phil Mickelson shot a six-over 78 and missed the cut.

