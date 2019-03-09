Rasheed Wallace becomes high school coach in North Carolina

Former NBA star Rasheed Wallace is now a high school basketball coach in North Carolina.

Jordan High School in Durham held a news conference Friday to announce the 208-cm Wallace is taking over as boys’ varsity head coach.

Wallace played for Dean Smith at North Carolina for two seasons before being the fourth overall draft pick in 1995.

He played 16 NBA seasons, was a four-time All-Star and helped the Detroit Pistons win the 2004 championship. He was a Pistons assistant coach for one season.