Paralympics

Athletes impressed with Tokyo 2020 boccia venue

Kyodo

Two athletes from Japan’s Paralympic boccia team left with good impressions Friday after visiting the site of the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, the future venue for the sport at next summer’s Tokyo Games.

Hidetaka Sugimura and Takayuki Hirose, members of Japan’s silver medal-winning mixed team at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, said touring the construction site in Tokyo’s waterfront district gave them some peace of mind with less than 18 months to go until the games kick off.

“I felt like it’s an environment where I’ll be able to play at ease,” Sugimura said of the venue designed based on accessibility guidelines set by the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee.

The para athletes learned that the warm-up facility and venue are near each other, and that the site was planned to ensure the smooth movement of athletes from their arrival until their actual matches.

The pair also spoke to about 100 students at nearby Ariake Nishi Gakuen, an elementary and middle school designated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government as a “boccia cheering school.” The school sees the games as an opportunity to promote awareness and understanding of para sport.

The sport, one of two in the Paralympics with no Olympic counterpart, sees each side taking turns rolling six balls at a target ball or “jack.” Points are given to the side having more balls closer to the jack at the conclusion of each of the four rounds or “ends.”

“I’ve done it once before, but I was able to understand boccia better (this time),” said 9-year-old Hinano Suzuki, who was shown the basics of the sport by the two athletes.

Twenty schools in the capital’s metropolitan area have been assigned as cheering schools for nine competitions at the Aug. 25-Sept. 6 Paralympics.

Staff at Ariake Nishi Gakuen said students have deepened their understanding of the Paralympic Games through their interaction with boccia, which was initially designed for people with cerebral palsy. The sport is now played by athletes with any neurological impairment that affects their motor function.

LATEST PARALYMPICS STORIES

Shoko Ota, who will compete in taekwondo at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020, took up the sport in the summer of 2015.
Paralympian switches from skiing to taekwondo for 2020
Two-time Paralympic medalist Shoko Ota hung up her skis following the 2014 Sochi Games, but she has taken up a new sport: the martial art taekwondo, with the goal of making her debut at the summ...
Shingo Kunieda won gold at the Asian Para Games in October to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.
Tokyo Paralympics aim to leave legacy of accessibility
Japan hopes to use the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics as an opportunity to become a more inclusive and accessible society, and in 2018 games organizers made some strides towards making it a reality....
Yui Kamiji competes against China's Zhu Zhenzhen in the women's singles gold-medal match at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta on Friday. Kamiji won 6-3, 6-4.
Wheelchair tennis player Yui Kamiji becomes first Japanese to qualify for 2020 Games
Wheelchair tennis player Yui Kamiji on Friday became the first Japanese athlete to qualify for either the 2020 Tokyo Olympics or Paralympics by winning gold at the Asian Para Games. Kamiji defea...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Hidetaka Sugimura (left) and Takayuki Hirose, who competed on Japan's silver medal-winning mixed boccia team at the 2016 Paralympics, pose with students at Ariake Nishi Gakuen, an elementary and middle school, in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO

, , , , ,