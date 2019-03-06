England defeats Japan to win SheBelieves Cup

England Scored Three Goals In The First 30 Minutes And The Lionesses Went On To Defeat Japan 3-0 On Tuesday To Win The Shebelieves Cup.

Both teams were using the four-team, round-robin tournament as a tuneup for the World Cup in France, which starts in June.

England, ranked No. 4 in the world, was coming off a 2-2 draw with the United States in Nashville, Tennessee, after defeating Brazil 2-1 in the tournament opener in Chester, Pennsylvania. With two victories, England won the tournament on points.

Goalkeeper Carly Telford started against Japan after Karen Bardsley started against the Americans.

Eighth-ranked Japan was coming off a 3-1 win over Brazil after a 2-2 draw with the United States.

Jodie Taylor was the first to test the Japanese defense after 11 minutes, shooting just wide of goalkeeper Erina Yamane’s post.

The English did not have long to wait to take the lead, however, when a minute later Taylor’s clever reverse pass sent Staniforth in on goal.

The Birmingham City midfielder still had plenty to do but calmly glided past the Japan defense before drilling a low shot past Yamane into the bottom corner.

Taylor was involved once more for England’s second goal in the 23rd minute, crossing for the unmarked Carney, who coolly headed in from close range.

The pick of the English goals came in the 30th minute, when a magnificent 50-yard pass from Keira Walsh sent Mead racing clear down the right flank.

The Arsenal winger cut inside and, after looking around to survey her passing options, chose to go for goal herself and lashed in a thumping left-foot finish to beat Yamane at the near-post.

England continued to create chances in the second half, but eased up noticeably as the game wore on and were unable to add to their tally.

England, which finished third at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, has four exhibition matches scheduled before heading to France. The Lionesses will host Canada and Spain in April, Denmark in May and New Zealand in June.

Japan has friendlies against Germany and France scheduled before the World Cup.

England and Japan play in the same group in France and will meet on June 19 in Nice.