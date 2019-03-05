Baseball / MLB

Dodgers say Clayton Kershaw may be unavailable to start season

AP

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Clayton Kershaw for the start of the season as the staff ace begins to rebuild from shoulder soreness that caused him to shut down his spring training.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said “that’s fair” when asked Monday whether his opening-day starter would be unavailable in just over three weeks. The Dodgers open against Arizona on March 28.

“There’s just way too much importance put on the opening-day roster. The No. 1 thing is for him to be ready and to feel confident physically and mentally,” Roberts said, “and when that is, it is.”

Kershaw has made a franchise-record eight consecutive opening day starts, and was tabbed to do so again when the Dodgers arrived in Arizona. But a couple days later, the three-time Cy Young Award winner had some shoulder soreness that caused him to halt his throwing program.

The left-hander began throwing again last week, slowly building up the amount of work and the distance of his throws. He threw again on Monday for the fourth time in five days.

“From everything I hear,” Roberts said, “he’s encouraged.”

The Dodgers have plenty of depth in their starting rotation with Walker Buehler, Rich Hill, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Kenta Maeda and Ross Stripling in the mix. Julio Arias has also flashed signs that he is ready for the big leagues, though the Dodgers may want to limit his innings early on.

Hill and Buehler are the likely candidates to start opening day if Kershaw isn’t ready.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Fighters first baseman Kotaro Kiyomiya reacts after fouling a ball during a preseason game against the BayStars on Sunday in Sapporo. The Fighters on Monday announced that the 19-year-old has been diagnosed with a wrist fracture.
Fighters' Kotaro Kiyomiya fractures wrist ahead of second season
Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters teenage slugger Kotaro Kiyomiya has sustained a fracture to his right wrist ahead of the upcoming season, the Pacific League club said Monday. The 19-year-old...
Cubs starter Yu Darvish pitches against the White Sox during the second inning of a spring training game at Sloan Park on Sunday.
Cubs hurler Yu Darvish confident after second spring training start
Yu Darvish, whose first season pitching for the Chicago Cubs was blighted by injury, was brimming with confidence after his second spring training start on Sunday. "It's the best stuff in...
The Eagles' Takahiro Norimoto has led the Pacific League in strikeouts in each of the past five seasons.
Eagles' Takahiro Norimoto leads NPB group chasing Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano
Tomoyuki Sugano is the best pitcher in Japanese baseball. The Yomiuri Giants ace has won the past two Sawamura Awards, hasn't posted an ERA higher 2.14 (or an fielding independent pitchi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw may not be ready for the team's opening game of the regular season due to soreness in his pitching shoulder. | AP

, ,