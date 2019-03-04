Kento Momota, Akane Yamaguchi win as Japan dominates German Open

Kento Momota and Akane Yamaguchi won the men’s and women’s singles finals, respectively, to complete a dominant showing by Japanese players at the Badminton World Federation German Open on Sunday.

World champion Momota, 24, outdueled Kenta Nishimoto 21-10, 21-16 to take the men’s crown in an all-Japanese decider at the Innogy Sporthalle in Muelheim.

In the women’s final, fifth-ranked Yamaguchi, 21, clinched her third straight title after surviving a championship point to beat Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon 16-21, 21-14, 25-23.

In another all-Japanese affair, the second-seeded pair of Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe took the men’s doubles title after beating top-seeded compatriots Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda 15-21, 21-11, 21-12.

In the women’s doubles, Japanese second seeds Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi finished runners up after losing to eighth seeds Du Yue and Li Yinhui of China, 22-20, 21-15.