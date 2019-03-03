Raibu Katayama, Yuto Totsuka place second, third in halfpipe at U.S. Open

Raibu Katayama and Yuto Totsuka finished second and third, respectively, on Sunday in the men’s halfpipe competition at the Burton U.S. Open in Vail, Colorado.

Katayama, 23, who finished seventh at last year’s Pyeongchang Olympics, grabbed silver with 90.49 points on the 22-foot halfpipe at Vail Mountain. Seventeen-year-old Totsuka, who won silver at last month’s world championships, took bronze with 87.12.

Australia’s Scotty James picked up his first U.S. Open title with 92.00. Ruka Hirano was fifth.

In the women’s halfpipe, Maddie Mastro landed the first-ever double crippler in a women’s competition and beat fellow American Chloe Kim, the Pyeongchang gold medalist and current world champion, by 0.12 point to earn her first title in Vail.

China’s Cai Xuetong finished third, while for Japan, Sena Tomita and Haruna Matsumoto were fifth and sixth, respectively.