Raibu Katayama reacts after his run during the men's halfpipe final at the Burton U.S. Open on Saturday in Vail, Colorado. Katayama finished second. | AP

More Sports / Winter Sports

Raibu Katayama, Yuto Totsuka place second, third in halfpipe at U.S. Open

Kyodo

Raibu Katayama and Yuto Totsuka finished second and third, respectively, on Sunday in the men’s halfpipe competition at the Burton U.S. Open in Vail, Colorado.

Katayama, 23, who finished seventh at last year’s Pyeongchang Olympics, grabbed silver with 90.49 points on the 22-foot halfpipe at Vail Mountain. Seventeen-year-old Totsuka, who won silver at last month’s world championships, took bronze with 87.12.

Australia’s Scotty James picked up his first U.S. Open title with 92.00. Ruka Hirano was fifth.

In the women’s halfpipe, Maddie Mastro landed the first-ever double crippler in a women’s competition and beat fellow American Chloe Kim, the Pyeongchang gold medalist and current world champion, by 0.12 point to earn her first title in Vail.

China’s Cai Xuetong finished third, while for Japan, Sena Tomita and Haruna Matsumoto were fifth and sixth, respectively.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Vanessa Oshima, a cancer survivor from New Zealand who lives in Japan, catches her breath at the finish line of the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday.
Cancer survivor runs for family, friends — and herself — in Tokyo Marathon
Vanessa Oshima has been running every day since her friend was diagnosed with cancer six years ago, and she made a promise that she would finish a 5 km run daily until her friend no longer showe...
Japan's Go Yamamoto (left) and Norway's Espen Bjoernstad compete during the men's Nordic combined team event during the world championships on Saturday in Seefeld, Austria.
Japan fails to end podium drought in Nordic combined team event at worlds
Japan fell behind and had to settle for fourth place in the Nordic combined men's team event Saturday at the FIS Nordic Ski World Championships, failing in its bid to reach the podium for the fi...
Mai Murakami (right) and Kenzo Shirai pose for photos following the American Cup on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Mai Murakami finishes third at American Cup
Mai Murakami finished third on Saturday in the women's all-around competition at the American Cup, a tournament on the FIG World Cup series. Murakami scored 55.732 points in the competit...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Raibu Katayama reacts after his run during the men's halfpipe final at the Burton U.S. Open on Saturday in Vail, Colorado. Katayama finished second. | AP

, , ,