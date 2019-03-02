Spurs part ways with veteran center Pau Gasol

The San Antonio Spurs announced a buyout agreement with Pau Gasol on Friday, allowing the veteran center to become playoff-eligible with another team.

Gasol has been used sparingly by the Spurs of late, appearing in only two of their last seven games and his playing time has dropped this season to just over 12 minutes per game.

The Spaniard, an 18-year NBA center, signed with the Spurs in July 2016 and appeared in a total of 168 games with San Antonio, averaging 10.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 22.4 minutes.