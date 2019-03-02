Former featherweight champion Eusebio Pedroza is seen throwing a punch at Northern Ireland's Barry McGuigan in a world title fight in June 1985 in London. Pedroza died on Friday. | AP

'Scorpion' Pedroza passes away at 62

AP

PANAMA CITY - Former world champion Panamanian boxer Eusebio Pedroza, who defended the featherweight title more times than any other, has died at age 62.

The World Boxing Association said Friday that Pedroza had been hospitalized recently while battling pancreatic cancer.

Pedroza, nicknamed the “Scorpion,” successfully defended his title 19 times between 1978 and 1985.

Panamanian boxing researcher Nicolas Espinosa said Pedroza’s “punches, launched like killer harpoons, felled many instantly.”

Pedroza’s reign ended in London at the hands of Ireland’s Barry McGuigan in 1985.

On Friday, McGuigan said via Twitter it was a sad day. He says “it was a pleasure to share the ring with him.”

