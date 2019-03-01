Amy Olson leads by two strokes after two rounds in Singapore

Amy Olson’s eagle on the front nine and a late birdie on the 16th hole were enough for the American to emerge from a five-way tie from the first-round lead to shoot a 3-under 69 and take a two-stroke lead after two rounds at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

The 26-year-old American had a two-round total of 7-under 137 Friday on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course.

There was a five-way tie for second — Inbee Park (69), Azahrara Munoz (68), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (70), No. 1-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn (71) and No. 3 Minjee Lee (71).

Nasa Hataoka, who shot a 72, is in a three-way tie for fourth at 3-under 141.

After an eagle on the par-5 eighth on Thursday, Olson did the same on the par-5 fifth in the second round.

“I’ve made some pretty good shots on both those par fives to set them up,” Olson said.

No. 4 Park, making her first start of the LPGA season, said she was “feeling kind of rusty, but happy where I am at the moment.”

Former No. 1 Lydia Ko shot 70 and was 2-under. Nelly Korda, who won the Women’s Australian Open two weeks ago, shot 70 and was at even-par.

Korda had a painful 74 in her opening round, and tweeted about it later.

“Well, I tried to get out of some trouble by punching out… I proceeded to hit a tree … and slammed the grip end of the club in the ground, little did I know it was going to bounce up and hit me full force in my lip,” she said on Twitter. “That’s what we call Karma.”