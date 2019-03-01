Amy Olson walks along the fairway during the second round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Friday. Olson holds a two-stroke lead. | AFP-JIJI

Amy Olson leads by two strokes after two rounds in Singapore

AP

SINGAPORE - Amy Olson’s eagle on the front nine and a late birdie on the 16th hole were enough for the American to emerge from a five-way tie from the first-round lead to shoot a 3-under 69 and take a two-stroke lead after two rounds at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

The 26-year-old American had a two-round total of 7-under 137 Friday on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course.

There was a five-way tie for second — Inbee Park (69), Azahrara Munoz (68), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (70), No. 1-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn (71) and No. 3 Minjee Lee (71).

Nasa Hataoka, who shot a 72, is in a three-way tie for fourth at 3-under 141.

After an eagle on the par-5 eighth on Thursday, Olson did the same on the par-5 fifth in the second round.

“I’ve made some pretty good shots on both those par fives to set them up,” Olson said.

No. 4 Park, making her first start of the LPGA season, said she was “feeling kind of rusty, but happy where I am at the moment.”

Former No. 1 Lydia Ko shot 70 and was 2-under. Nelly Korda, who won the Women’s Australian Open two weeks ago, shot 70 and was at even-par.

Korda had a painful 74 in her opening round, and tweeted about it later.

“Well, I tried to get out of some trouble by punching out… I proceeded to hit a tree … and slammed the grip end of the club in the ground, little did I know it was going to bounce up and hit me full force in my lip,” she said on Twitter. “That’s what we call Karma.”

Amy Olson walks along the fairway during the second round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Friday. Olson holds a two-stroke lead.

