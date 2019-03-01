Gonzaga, Hachimura win 19th in a row

A renewed focus on defense helped Gonzaga get back to the No. 1 ranking it held for three weeks earlier this season.

Brandon Clarke, one of the anchors of that defense, is determined to keep the Bulldogs there this time.

Clarke had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, and Gonzaga extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 19 games, thumping Pacific 86-66 on Thursday night.

Rui Hachimura added 27 points and Zach Norvell Jr. scored 12 for the Bulldogs (28-2, 15-0 West Coast Conference).

“We just really worked on our defense a lot, our focus on the scouting report every game and having that overall focus,” Clarke said. “People say that defense is the best offense, so I really feel like that’s true when I can block shots.”

Back atop the rankings for the first time since December, the Zags had little trouble against the Tigers and inched closer to a fifth unbeaten conference record in 20 seasons under coach Mark Few. The Bulldogs close out the WCC schedule Saturday at Saint Mary’s.

Gonzaga was held to a season-low 67 points by Pacific when the teams played earlier this season in Spokane. After a slow start this time, the Bulldogs pulled away by halftime and led by 26 while silencing a near-capacity crowd at Spanos Center.

“For the most part our defense won the first half and our offense won the second half,” Few said. “It was kind of a tale of two halves. They’re a tough team. They’re physical and athletic. A 20-point win on the road against a tough team on senior night, I’m happy with that.”

Clarke led the way with his third straight double-double and did most of his scoring in the first half, while Hachimura fueled Gonzaga’s offense in the second half.

“We were trying to be strong in the post with our shots, trying to not get bumped out of position,” Clarke said. “That’s something that we have worked on a lot in practice.”

Coming off consecutive double-doubles in wins over Pepperdine and BYU, Clarke scored 10 points and didn’t miss a shot during a 25-6 run in the first half when the Bulldogs pulled away following a sluggish start.

Clarke, who had three blocks before halftime, had a steal near midcourt and fed Hachimura for a soaring one-handed dunk when Gonzaga pushed its lead to 20.

Hachimura made two more dunks in the second half, including one off an alley-oop lob from Geno Crandall that made it 61-37. That dunk kicked off a stretch where Hachimura scored 12 of 16 points for the Bulldogs.