Fourteen-year-old Miyu Kihara competes in the final of the women's singles tournament of the All Japan Table Tennis Championships at Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka in January. | KYODO

Olympics

Hosting bids open for Tokyo 2020 table tennis qualification events

Kyodo

The International Table Tennis Federation announced Thursday it has opened the bidding process for cities to host two qualifying events next year for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The events, dubbed “Rise2Tokyo,” consist of a team qualification tournament and a singles qualification tournament to take place next January and May, respectively. As Olympic host, Japan automatically qualifies for the singles, team and mixed doubles events at the main event from July 24 to Aug. 9.

Of the 16 team berths available, nine National Olympic Committees will qualify for Tokyo 2020 based on their results at the team tournament. The other six spots will be first decided via continental qualification.

The 16 teams will then nominate 32 players to compete in the singles tournament, featuring 64-70 athletes who qualify through various avenues, resulting in between two to eight players securing berths for the Olympic tournament.

The Japan Table Tennis Association plans to send next January’s top-ranked male and female singles players to compete at Tokyo 2020, with the team’s third member chosen based on compatibility with their doubles partner. A mixed doubles team will be decided among the three players.

LATEST OLYMPICS STORIES

People gather at a smoking area in Tokyo on April 7, 2017. Tokyo 2020 organizers on Thursday announced a stringent ban on all tobacco products and vaping devices at all Olympic and Paralympic venues, including perimeter areas.
Tokyo 2020 establishes smoke-free policy at all Olympic and Paralympic venues
Tokyo is still a smoker's heaven. Despite tougher laws enacted last year, smokers can light up in some restaurants and bars. Tobacco advertising is allowed on television, cigarette packages don't c...
B-girl Ramu "Ram" Kawai competes in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games last October in Buenos Aires.
Break dancers ready to unleash on Paris 2024
With the push for break dancing to be added to the 2024 Summer Olympics, the future looks bright for Japan and its already prominent group of b-boys and b-girls who will strive for medals should...
Image Not Available
Tokyo 2020 organizers prepare backup day tickets for surfing
Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will sell alternative competition day tickets for surfing in case weather conditions force the rescheduling of the currently planned event dates, a ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Fourteen-year-old Miyu Kihara competes in the final of the women's singles tournament of the All Japan Table Tennis Championships at Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka in January. | KYODO

,