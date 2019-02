Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will sell alternative competition day tickets for surfing in case weather conditions force the rescheduling of the currently planned event dates, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.

As surfing competitions are dependent on suitable weather, including sufficiently large waves, tickets will be sold for a total of four extra days, falling either side of the scheduled July 26-29 competition, according to the source.

Surfing will make its Olympic debut next summer at Tsurigasaki Beach in Chiba Prefecture with two events — the men’s and women’s shortboard.

Tickets for the additional days will cost ¥3,000 ($27), the same price as for scheduled competition days.

The tickets will be non-refundable in principle, the source said. Organizers are planning alternative entertainment, such as an event to introduce the culture of surfing, for competition days as well as days on which competitions are not held.

The organizing committee announced it will start accepting ticket applications for the Olympics and Paralympics as early as this April.