Hachimura, Norvell Jr. help power No. 2 Gonzaga to lopsided victory

Rui Hachimura had to think for a bit when asked how No. 2 Gonzaga was able to score with ease against BYU.

Zach Norvell Jr. scored 25 points, Hachimura had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Josh Perkins added 21 points and seven assists in the Bulldogs’ 102-68 victory over the Cougars Saturday night.

“I don’t know,” Hachimura initially said before mulling it over. “Just sharing the ball. Everybody can score. Just trusting each other.”

Brandon Clarke added 11 points and 10 rebounds in a win that cleared a path for Gonzaga to possibly be ranked No. 1 on Monday.

“Our defense is pretty good, too,” Hachimura said after the Bulldogs held BYU to 41.9 percent shooting.

It was senior night at Gonzaga, but Hachimura, a junior, declined to say if this was his final home game. He’s been projected as a first-round NBA draft pick.

“I just love being here,” Hachimura said. “I love my coaches. I appreciate everybody.”

Gonzaga (27-2, 14-0) has won 18 in a row, the longest streak in the nation, and has already clinched the West Coast Conference regular-season title.

“It couldn’t have been scripted better,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “We shared it and took great care of the ball. Our offense was clicking.

“We were able to string some stops together. . . . That’s when we made our separation.”