Padres could bring in more stars after signing Machado

Manny Machado pulled on a dark blue San Diego hat and slipped a crisp No. 13 Padres jersey over his broad shoulders.

“It’s finally over,” Machado said with a grin.

Finally, indeed.

Machado joined his new team on Friday, a day after finalizing a $300 million, 10-deal contract that signals the Padres think their loaded farm system is just about ready to help the club return to playoff contention. The blockbuster deal with spring training already in full swing is the highest ever for a free agent and second only to Giancarlo Stanton’s $325 million, 13-year agreement.

After months of speculation that roped in Machado’s family and friends and tested the patience of fans in several cities, the All-Star slugger is headed for the sunshine and beaches of San Diego.

“With the players, coaching staff and front office, you know it was just like a perfect fit for us,” Machado said.

San Diego had just 66 wins last year in its eighth consecutive losing season. The Padres have never won the World Series, but they have a group of highly regarded prospects on the brink of the majors — led by shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and left-hander MacKenzie Gore.

Making room for Tatis, the 26-year-old Machado will play third in an infield that also includes first baseman Eric Hosmer, who agreed to a $144 million, seven-year contract last February.

Bryce Harper, Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel remain on the free-agent market, and general manager A.J. Preller isn’t ruling out another big addition.

“We’re always open-minded to looking at improving our club,” Preller said. “We understand we want to be at the top part of the standings. We have a lot of work to do from that standpoint.”

Machado hit .297 last year and set career bests with 37 homers and 107 RBIs. A four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, he has a .282 career average with 175 homers and 513 RBIs in seven big league seasons.