USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid suspended for check to head

AP

NEW YORK - Edmonton Oilers All-Star Connor McDavid has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of the New York Islanders’ Nick Leddy during Edmonton’s 4-3 win on Thursday night.

The league announced the suspension on Friday. McDavid was given a minor penalty for the hit, which occurred late in the first period. He later scored the game-winner in overtime.

McDavid will forfeit $134,409 in salary while he serves the suspension.

The 22-year-old McDavid, the league MVP in 2016-17 and a three-time All-Star, ranks third in the NHL with 85 points (32 goals, 53 assists) this season. He will miss games against the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, Jupiter, Florida, police said on Friday.
Patriots owner Kraft charged with soliciting prostitute
Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, faces charges of soliciting a prostitute after he was twice videotaped in a sex act at a shopping-center massage parlor in Florida, ...
Mikaela Shiffrin (left) and Anna Swenn-Larsson celebrate on the podium after a World Cup event on Feb. 19 in Stockholm.
Tired Mikaela Shiffrin takes break from World Cup stage
The only sure way to beat Mikaela Shiffrin these days is to have her not show up. And that's about to be the case. A worn out and under-the-weather Shiffrin will temporarily appl...
Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov (left) moves the puck against Buffalo's Jeff Skinner in the second period on Thursday night.
Kucherov reaches 100 points
Nikita Kucherov is keeping exceptional company in the NHL record book — the kind of crowd that could fill out a wing at the Hall of Fame. Kucherov became the fastest player to 100 ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, , , ,