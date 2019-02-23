Figure Skating

Tatsumi Swimming Center to be converted to ice rink

KYODO

Plans are being considered to convert Japan’s chief swimming venue, the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, into a figure skating and ice arena after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, an official source said Friday.

Tatsumi, which opened in 1993, has twice witnessed world record performances by Japanese in the 200-meter breaststroke. In June 2008, two-time double Olympic champion Kosuke Kitajima swam the distance in 2 minutes, 7.51 seconds. In January 2017, Ippei Watanabe set the current record of 2:06.67 there.

Unfortunately, the venue lacks sufficient seating capacity and does not meet some Olympic standards, so a new Olympic Swimming Center is being built nearby. With that in mind, the Tokyo metropolitan government has looked into three future scenarios for the Tatsumi facility, keeping it as a pool or converting it into an ice arena or a gym.

According to the Tokyo government, conversion to a winter sports facility would make it Tokyo’s only public year-round ice rink. The hope is that it would also be capable of hosting ice hockey and curling.

LATEST FIGURE SKATING STORIES

Ayaka Hosoda (center), seen here with teammates Rika Kihira (left) and Satoko Miyahara at practice last week, has trained with coach Mie Hamada since she entered high school.
Ayaka Hosoda content with triple axel achievement, but hopes to skate on
Fame has come late for Ayaka Hosoda, but she acknowledges that is better than it never having come at all. The Kansai University student grabbed the headlines at the Japan Championships in Decem...
Rika Kihira (right) and Satoko Miyahara skate during an open practice on Friday in Osaka.
Rika Kihira sets sights on world title during practice session with Satoko Miyahara
Rika Kihira said Friday she aims to cap her remarkable senior debut season with a world championship. The 16-year-old, who won the women's individual titles at this season's ISU Grand Pr...
Rika Kihira, the favorite for the world title next month, easily won the Four Continents crown on Friday despite landing just one triple axel in the competition.
Rika Kihira, Shoma Uno lead gold haul for Japan
It was a banner weekend for Japan on the ice, with Rika Kihira and Shoma Uno taking the gold medals at the Four Continents Championships and Satoko Miyahara and Koshiro Shimada doing the same at...

, ,