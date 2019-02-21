The four "guest sports" selected by the Paris 2024 organizing committee are displayed at a news conference in Paris on Thursday. Baseball, softball and karate, three sports included in the Tokyo 2020 program, will not be invited for a second straight Olympics. | AFP-JIJI

Paris 2024 proposes breakdancing competition, gives cold shoulder to baseball and karate

PARIS - Breakdancing has been invited as a new sport by the organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the head of the local organizing committee said Thursday.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, which have already been added to the program for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, have been invited to return for the Paris Games.

The organizing committee said it will not recommend adding baseball-softball and karate to the program of the 2024 Games, dealing a blow to Japan, which has been considered a medal favorite in the sports.

Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris 2024 organizing committee, said the inclusion of the four sports responded to a need to make the Olympics “more urban” and “more artistic.”

Breakdancing appeared at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, in the form of “battles.”

Inclusion of the four sports in 2024, which would come on top of the 28 sports already on the program, still requires approval by the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC had announced that the number of competing athletes in 2024 would be limited to 10,500, which limited the scope of additional sports.

But the organizers said the inclusion of the four sports would not necessitate the construction of permanent facilities.

