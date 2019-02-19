Blackhawks outscore Senators on wild night

Alex DeBrincat had the best game of his career, and the Chicago Blackhawks needed all of his production.

DeBrincat had three goals and two assists, and the Blackhawks held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 8-7 on Monday night for their ninth win in 11 games.

The five points for the 21-year-old set a career high, and his fourth NHL hat trick gave him 32 goals in his second season.

“High-scoring affair, obviously,” DeBrincat said. “It’s a pretty crazy game, more like a summer hockey game. But we got the win so we’ll move on from here.”

DeBrincat continues to thrive on a line with Dylan Strome, his former juniors teammate. He has six goals and six assists in his last six games and points in 11 of his last 12.

“They’re giving me the puck a lot in each game, so all I have to do is bear down and put it in the net,” DeBrincat said.

Patrick Kane scored his 36th goal and added two assists to extend his point streak to 18 games — with 14 goals and 26 assists during the stretch— the longest by a player in the NHL this season. Strome also had a goal and two assists in his fourth three-point game since joining the Blackhawks on Nov. 25, and Brandon Saad, Gustav Forsling and Jonathan Toews also scored to help Chicago move a point behind Minnesota for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 1

In Columbus, Nikita Kucherov had two goals and three assists, and Tampa Bay beat the Blue Jackets for their sixth straight win.

Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 0

In Denver, Andrew Agozzino scored his first NHL goal, Semyon Varlamov stopped 40 shots for his second shutout of the season and Colorado ended a six-game home skid.

Flames 5, Coyotes 2

In Calgary, Michael Frolik and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist in the third period to help the Flames beat Arizona.

Bruins 6, Sharks 5 (OT)

In San Jose, Charlie McAvoy scored his fourth goal of the season with 1:01 left in overtime and Boston beat the Sharks in a game featuring two of the NHL’s hottest teams.

Capitals 3, Kings 2

In Los Angeles, Alex Ovechkin scored two power-play goals, and Washington edged the Kings.