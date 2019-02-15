Kei Nishikori hits a return during his match against Ernests Gulbis in the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open on Thursday in Rotterdam, Netherlands. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports / Tennis

Kei Nishikori rolls into quarterfinals in Rotterdam

Kyodo

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - World No. 7 Kei Nishikori breezed past Latvian lucky loser Ernests Gulbis 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, an ATP 500 indoor hardcourt stop in Rotterdam.

The top-seeded Japanese raced out to a 5-0 lead in the first set, breaking twice and winning the first 14 points. Gulbis recovered his poise in the second set to level it at 3-3, after both had broken, before Nishikori did so again in the ninth game.

“I didn’t really have any bad shots. I played much better than I did in the first match,” said Nishikori, who came from a set down to beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in his opening match on Tuesday.

“I felt comfortable about my defensive shots and I’m getting used to the court,” he said.

In a match that lasted 1 hour, 14 minutes at the Ahoy Arena, Nishikori won 70 percent of his first-serve points and 75 percent of his second-serve points. With his improved serve, he has won 10 of his last 11 matches.

Nishikori, who is seeking his second ATP Tour title of the season, will next face Hungarian Marton Fucsovics for the first time.

This is Nishikori’s first event since a right-thigh injury forced him to retire in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open against Novak Djokovic.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan drawn against France, Serbia in Davis Cup finals
Japan was drawn Thursday against top-seeded France and Serbia in Pool A for November's Davis Cup finals. The International Tennis Federation's new format for the competition divides 18 t...
The Japanese team sails during the SailGP event in Sydney Harbour on Friday.
Japan, Australia dominate first day of SailGP in Sydney
Olympic gold medalists Tom Slingsby and Nathan Outteridge dominated the opening day of the inaugural SailGP races for their respective teams in light winds on Sydney Harbour. Japan, skip...
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016 after his protests against police brutality and social injustice.
Stern says Kaepernick would have job in NBA
Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback whose NFL career was cut short after he knelt in protest during the national anthem, would still have a job if he were a basketball player, according to former ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kei Nishikori hits a return during his match against Ernests Gulbis in the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open on Thursday in Rotterdam, Netherlands. | AFP-JIJI

,